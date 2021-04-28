Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OLK. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLK opened at $39.47 on Monday. Olink Holding AB has a 1-year low of $28.97 and a 1-year high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

