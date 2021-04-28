OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,451,000 after purchasing an additional 305,387 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,024,000 after purchasing an additional 458,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,254,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -216.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.20.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

In other news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

