OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $243,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $256.53 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.48 and its 200 day moving average is $204.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.27.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

