OLD National Bancorp IN Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CONMED were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNMD. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000.

In related news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,884.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $578,300.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,396.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,333 over the last quarter. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CNMD opened at $135.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,391.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $136.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

