OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stock Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 26,396 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in AxoGen by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in AxoGen by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in AxoGen by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 104,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,683 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXGN shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AxoGen from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AxoGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

AXGN stock opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.23 million, a PE ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 0.71. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. On average, research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

