OLD National Bancorp IN Buys Shares of 1,030 Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,907,000 after buying an additional 50,914 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,190,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,663,000 after purchasing an additional 200,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,739,000 after purchasing an additional 160,576 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,700,000 after purchasing an additional 157,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $221.81 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.41 and a 52-week high of $225.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CASY. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.10.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

