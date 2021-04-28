OKB Price Tops $17.13 on Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. OKB has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $267.12 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One OKB coin can now be purchased for about $17.13 or 0.00031382 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00065884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00020066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.55 or 0.00841709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00065676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00096222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,444.48 or 0.08140446 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.