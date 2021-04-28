Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.10

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC) announced a dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
OSEC opened at GBX 95.50 ($1.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £128.11 million and a PE ratio of -47.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 91.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 83.65. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96.50 ($1.26).
About Octopus AIM VCT 2
Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Octopus AIM VCT 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus AIM VCT 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.