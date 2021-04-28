OceanaGold (OGC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect OceanaGold to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

OGC stock traded down C$0.12 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,406. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$1.58 and a 52 week high of C$4.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OceanaGold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.68.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

