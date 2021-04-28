Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oblong Inc. is a maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions. Oblong Inc., formerly known as Glowpoint Inc., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Oblong alerts:

Separately, Bradley Woods reissued a buy rating on shares of Oblong in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE OBLG opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Oblong has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.49. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 78.87% and a negative net margin of 84.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oblong in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,990,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oblong in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oblong in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oblong (OBLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.