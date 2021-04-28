O2Micro International (OIIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect O2Micro International to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. On average, analysts expect O2Micro International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OIIM stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. O2Micro International has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

