Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) Director James George Robinson Purchases 13,000 Shares

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) Director James George Robinson acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $27,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,512,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYMX stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.57. Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 31,664 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.