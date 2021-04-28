Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.30

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and traded as low as $0.79. Nxt-ID shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 4,705,922 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nxt-ID stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,676 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Nxt-ID at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

