Nwam LLC Takes $813,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ opened at $238.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.07. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.53 and a 52 week high of $243.44. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.