Nwam LLC Sells 2,234 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $27.08.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IVZ. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.77.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

