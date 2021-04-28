Nwam LLC Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 33.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $234.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.19. The firm has a market cap of $175.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $235.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

