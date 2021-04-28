NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,522 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $610.44. The stock had a trading volume of 87,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,424,820. The firm has a market cap of $379.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.70, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $280.84 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $556.13 and a 200-day moving average of $543.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

