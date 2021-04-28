nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

nVent Electric stock opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.45 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in nVent Electric by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

