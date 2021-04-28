Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a growth of 279.2% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of JRI opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

