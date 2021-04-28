Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,307 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLPC. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the fourth quarter worth about $955,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Preformed Line Products by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLPC opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $334.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.00. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $82.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.51 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 7.10%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

