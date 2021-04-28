Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

MCF opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.70. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 230.23% and a negative return on equity of 219.81%. The business had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

