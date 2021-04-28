Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,471 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Shore Bancshares worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Shore Bancshares by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ SHBI opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $190.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.93. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on SHBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shore Bancshares Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.