Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 105.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,450 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LiveXLive Media were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIVX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 42.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the third quarter worth $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 76,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 66,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay E. Krigsman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,356.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 32,410 shares of company stock valued at $130,860 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVX opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $312.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.35.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIVX shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveXLive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

