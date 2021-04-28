Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,796 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Home Bancorp worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Home Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 33,394 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Ann Forte Trappey acquired 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $38,968.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,153.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average of $31.18.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

