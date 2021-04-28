Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,602 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MediciNova were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in MediciNova by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MediciNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on MediciNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64. MediciNova, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

