Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 9,431 Shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hemisphere Media Group were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HMTV. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 126.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMTV opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $506.27 million, a PE ratio of -66.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $14.44.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.85%.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.9 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

