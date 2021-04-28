Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 29,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 772,706 shares.The stock last traded at $11.00 and had previously closed at $11.32.

NUVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37.

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Oleg Nodelman acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

