Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Down to $33.45

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.45, but opened at $32.43. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.16, with a volume of 1,680 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average of $35.19.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $212,826.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417 shares in the company, valued at $56,580.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,430 shares of company stock worth $623,987 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

