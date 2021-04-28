Nucleus Vision Price Reaches $0.0068 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $48.19 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00065732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00020080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.97 or 0.00869270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00065800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00096514 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,511.02 or 0.08204008 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

NCASH is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,124,866,222 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

