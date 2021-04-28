Novozymes A/S’s (NVZMY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novozymes A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NVZMY traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.04. 12,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,402. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $45.93 and a 12 month high of $72.55.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $552.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.66 million. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.8492 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 33.94%.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

