Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 11,200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, CEO David William Pointer sold 2,263,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total value of $90,523.12. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OTCMKTS NOVC opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Novation Companies has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.61 million for the quarter.

Novation Companies Company Profile

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also offers its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctors' offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

