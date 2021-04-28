Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $86.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novartis has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.59.

Several analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novartis stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up 2.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $32,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

