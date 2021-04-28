Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 853 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR stock opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $45.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.87.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.