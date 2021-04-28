Northwest Bancshares Inc. Invests $819,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

