Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of KLA by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,484,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in KLA by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,495,000 after purchasing an additional 326,116 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,010,000 after purchasing an additional 253,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,011,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,891,000 after purchasing an additional 128,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $330.49 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $147.54 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $286.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.94.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

