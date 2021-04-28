Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $443,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $101.92 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $103.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.68.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,408,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

