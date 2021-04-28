Northstar Advisory Group LLC Has $885,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.71. 31,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,169. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.88. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $173.93 and a 52 week high of $278.10.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.