Northstar Advisory Group LLC Has $396,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 23.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 20,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,880. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

