Northstar Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XHB. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

XHB traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.03. The stock had a trading volume of 96,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,984. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.98. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $76.65.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

