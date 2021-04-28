Northstar Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 233,383 ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 233,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,000. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury makes up about 3.9% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at $19,704,000. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at $6,568,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at $4,344,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at $3,766,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 257,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 95,308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TBT stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,473. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

