Northern Trust Corp Takes $246,000 Position in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEW. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puxin during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Puxin by 48.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Puxin by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Puxin during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Puxin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,421,000. 10.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEW stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $347.16 million, a PE ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52. Puxin Limited has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Puxin had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $110.09 million for the quarter.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; English tutoring services for children from kindergarten to grade six; and extra-curricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, music, and science.

