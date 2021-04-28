Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,331 Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,681 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

PMBC stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 7.40%.

In related news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $37,733.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,878.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $39,016 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PMBC. TheStreet raised Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

