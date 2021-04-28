Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,032 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,032 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.23% of ARC Document Solutions worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 62,221 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,847,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 529,252 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 460.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 218,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the period. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ARC opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $64.34 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from ARC Document Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

ARC Document Solutions Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

