Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,135 Shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in StoneCastle Financial were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Praag Michael Van acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 11,100 shares of company stock worth $220,311 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StoneCastle Financial stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $130.06 million, a P/E ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 0.76.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.