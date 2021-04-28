Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.14% of Vericity worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericity in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericity stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. Vericity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Vericity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

