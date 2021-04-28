Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ayro were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AYRO. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ayro by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ayro during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ayro during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ayro by 11,302.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 51,087 shares during the period. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AYRO opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 17.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. Ayro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10).

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

