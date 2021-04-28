Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,414 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.14% of 9 Meters Biopharma worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 292,246 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 1,015.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, CEO John Temperato acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,077,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,522. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,074,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,066. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $450,000. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

