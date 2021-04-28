Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $99.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 63,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.