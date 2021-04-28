Northamber plc (LON:NAR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.30

Northamber plc (LON:NAR) announced a dividend on Friday, February 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:NAR opened at GBX 71.55 ($0.93) on Wednesday. Northamber has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.25 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 77.88 ($1.02). The company has a market cap of £19.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 74.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 63.02.

About Northamber

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes computers, peripheral equipment, and related services to resellers in the United Kingdom. The company sells computer accessories, mice and keyboards, monitors, PCs, tablets, and VDI terminals; hard disks, SSDs, and memory products; and accessories, AV accessories, large format products, digital signage products, and projectors.

