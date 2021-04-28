Northamber plc (LON:NAR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.30

Northamber plc (LON:NAR) announced a dividend on Friday, February 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:NAR opened at GBX 71.55 ($0.93) on Wednesday. Northamber has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.25 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 77.88 ($1.02). The company has a market cap of £19.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 74.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 63.02.
About Northamber
Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Northamber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northamber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.