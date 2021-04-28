North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Buys C$27,890.00 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at C$27,890.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,370.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,750.00.

On Friday, April 16th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,775.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 699,403 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,085,537.55.

Shares of NOA stock traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$14.30. 42,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,228. The firm has a market cap of C$428.29 million and a PE ratio of 8.95. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$6.26 and a 1 year high of C$16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.87.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$136.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.47 million. Analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.9400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

NOA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.21.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

